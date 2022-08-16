Coming 8/23

TENDERFOOT TV and iHEARTMEDIA have added a new podcast to its "MONSTER" true crime franchise, "LE MONSTRE," the true story of a Belgian serial killer, pedophile, and kidnapper.

The ten-episode series, debuting AUGUST 23rd, is hosted by MATT GRAVES and will examine the story of MARC DUTROUX, whose kidnapping and murder of young girls led to a scandal involving the government's mishandling of the investigation.

New episodes will be posted on TUESDAYS.

