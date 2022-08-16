-
Tenderfoot TV And iHeartMedia's 'Le Monstre' Podcast To Tell Story Of Belgian Serial Killer
August 16, 2022 at 11:54 AM (PT)
TENDERFOOT TV and iHEARTMEDIA have added a new podcast to its "MONSTER" true crime franchise, "LE MONSTRE," the true story of a Belgian serial killer, pedophile, and kidnapper.
The ten-episode series, debuting AUGUST 23rd, is hosted by MATT GRAVES and will examine the story of MARC DUTROUX, whose kidnapping and murder of young girls led to a scandal involving the government's mishandling of the investigation.
New episodes will be posted on TUESDAYS.