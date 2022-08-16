Partnership With Benztown Extended

CUMULUS MEDIA’s WESTWOOD ONE and audio imaging company BENZTOWN first partnered in 2011, creating one of the largest collections of production and imaging libraries in the radio industry, and now announce they have extended that relationship, signing a new multi-year agreement.

CUMULUS MEDIA EVP/Marketing & WESTWOOD ONE President Suzanne Grimes said, “We are committed to partnering with companies that provide best-in-class services for our affiliates. By extending our partnership with BENZTOWN, our affiliates will be able to create the radio magic that listeners remember and advertisers seek for many years to come.”

BENZTOWN President DAVE “CHACHI” DENES said, “We’re honored to extend our long-term partnership with CUMULUS MEDIA and WESTWOOD ONE. Together, we share a passion to ignite the sound of radio brands and podcasts around the globe. We thank the CUMULUS MEDIA team for their support and belief in what we do and look forward to continuing to do our best work together - creating and building the most exciting brands in audio with the industry's most talented professionals."

