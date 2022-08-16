Scapellato

PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING CORPORATION News-Talk WESA (90.5)/PITTSBURGH local "MORNING EDITION" host MARIA SCAPELLATO has announced her retirement, effective this FALL. SCAPELLATO filled the slot vacated by JOSH RAULERSON as local "MORNING EDITION" host on WESA in 2017 from crosstown News-Talk KDKA-A, where she was a reporter; she previously worked as local "ALL THINGS CONSIDERED" host on WITF, INC. News-Talk WITF/HARRISBURG, PA.

"While we'll be sorry to lose MARIA as the morning voice and host on WESA, we honor her long service, both on our air and for many years in PITTSBURGH," said Pres. CEO TERRY O'REILLY. “She is a terrific journalist, and she will be missed at PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING and by all of our listeners in WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA each morning."

