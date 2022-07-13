Registration Deadline Extended

The INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION (IBA) has extended the registration deadline for member stations to participate in its Fall 2022 National Cash Contest to this Friday to give all IBA member stations time to sign up for the promotion. The contest begins on-air SEPTEMBER 19th and stations must be members of the IBA to participate.

This is the fifth National Cash Contest since the birth of the IBA in 2020 (NET NEWS 7/13). Altogether, the five contests have generated nearly $3 million in sponsorship revenue for participating IBA member stations, with an average ROI of 14.7 to 1.

To join the IBA and register for the National Cash Contest, click here. After joining, the station can click on the Contest button at the top, which will take them directly to the registration form. New members may participate in the Fall Cash Contest immediately after joining.

