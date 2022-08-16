Latzer

SALEM MEDIA GROUP Digital Sales Dir. JON LATZER has been promoted to VP/GM of SALEM SURROUND. LATZER, formerly at ALPHA MEDIA, CBS RADIO, CLEAR CHANNEL, CINESPORT, ROVI AD NETWORK, and KATZ, will report to SALEM SVP/Broadcast Digital JAMIE COHEN.

“JON has been an active, hands-on leader in broadcast for years, but his last six years at SALEM and ALPHA MEDIA prepared him well for the fast-paced digital world,” said COHEN. “In JON, we have a strong, experienced General Manager, who will help us take SALEM SURROUND to the next level. JON was ready for the next adventure in his career, and we are extremely fortunate to have him on the team.”

“SALEM SURROUND has seen incredible revenue and operational growth since its inception. I’m honored to be able to help SALEM find unique and creative ways to continue that growth,” said LATZER. “Digital media today is so foundational in our lives and I couldn’t be happier in working with the team here at SALEM dedicated to improving the experiences for advertisers and our sales teams.”

« see more Net News