RESULTS RADIO LLC has promoted APD KELSEY J. to PD for KEWB (POWER 94.7)/REDDING, CA.

RESULTS RADIO SVP DAVE SHAKES said "KELSEY arrived to us two years ago from MANKATO, MN and has aced every challenge we’ve thrown her way. I'm happy for KELSEY and what's ahead for POWER 94.7".

KELSEY J. said, "Becoming a PD has been a goal of mine since I very first started radio. I am thankful for this new opportunity and grateful for everyone who helped me succeed to where I am today. I am very excited for this new advancement and will continue to grow POWER 94.7 as REDDING's #1 Hit Music Station."

