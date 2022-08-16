New Dates Announced

FF ENTERTAINMENT has released the dates for LIVE IN THE VINEYARD (LITV) 2022 and LIVE IN THE VINEYARD GOES COUNTRY (LITVGC) 2023. Set to return to CALIFORNIA's NAPA VALLEY, LITV will take place NOVEMBER 1st-3rd, and LITVGC will take place APRIL 25th-27th.

LITV and LITVGC give attendees intimate access to recording artists, top-tier winemakers and world-renowned chefs during a “once-in-a-lifetime” event. The three-day private experiences bring together music supervisors, radio programmers, DSP curators, label executives, VIPs, corporate hospitality groups, and more from around the country to celebrate and hear brand new music by today’s most successful artists, as well as the most popular emerging artists in a unique arrangement.

Click here for more information.

« see more Net News