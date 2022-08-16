Looking For Local Musicians

PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING CORPORATION, operator of News-Talk WESA and Triple A WYEP/PITTSBURGH, is launching an "Artists in Residence" program for local musicians to create compositions for the station's on-air and online content, like show themes, music beds, and other pieces. A grant from the HILLMAN FOUNDATION is supporting the program.

"This is part of WYEP's ongoing work to support the talent that makes PITTSBURGH music so strong and exciting," said VP/Broadcasting MIKE SAUTER. "By commissioning music from area musicians, we can help more creative voices to be heard, as well as giving listeners a taste of what our musical community can create.”

"WYEP shines a spotlight on area musicians every day by playing their music and keeping music fans informed about local concerts," added Dir./Creative Services BRIAN SIEWIOREK. "The Artists in Residence program is a more direct way that we can work with musicians in the region to share their craft with a wider audience.”

Applicants 18 years of age or older must submit a description of their musical approach, a summary of their experience, and a sample of their best musical works. The three-month residency, to be completed before JUNE 2023, will require the artists to create about 10 compositions in forms suitable for use on the air or digitally (and not sheet music or demos). Promotion and on-air credit will be provided as appropriate.

Find out more and apply here or here.

