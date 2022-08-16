Providing Artists Tools To Grow Fan Base

BANDSINTOWN has launched a new Fan Management Suite on its BANDSINTOWN FOR ARTISTS platform. These free CRM tools give artists the ability to build and engage a live audience and sell more tickets by enabling them to own fan data, build mailing lists, grow their BANDSINTOWN following, and promote shows, music, merch and more.





The new Suite is built on top of BANDSINTOWN's Discovery Engine, which uses a built-in recommendation algorithm to put both established and new artists' events and profiles in front of 70 million live music fans based on their music taste. New capabilities include a drag-and-drop Email Builder for sending custom, targeted email campaigns; widgets and signup forms to gather and own first-party fan data; a dashboard to import, export, and manage fan relationships; posts and push notifications to engage fans; and analytics to identify superfans and measure the impact of marketing efforts, all at no cost.



Commented BANDSINTOWN Co-Founder/Managing Partner FABRICE SERGENT, “There is no sustainable future for artists without the ability to own their first-party data. Reaching fans is getting harder than ever as social algorithms become more unpredictable, web cookies disappear and platforms come and go. That’s why having a direct connection to fans is critical for artists. BANDSINTOWN is the best companion to help our 560,000 artists superserve their most engaged fans, the concertgoers.”

Among the tools provided to build a fan base are an Events Widget, a Smart Link and a Signup Form.

A Fan Manager and integration leads the way in managing fan relationships, while an Email Builder, Direct Messaging and Ad Retargeting helps the artist engage their followers.

In a case study, THE HEAD AND THE HEART used the Fan Management Suite and BANDSINTOWN’s user-base to garner awareness and attendance of more than 4,000 fans to its 2022 tour schedule.

POST MALONE gained more than 5,000 new fan contacts in a week after announcing his new tour with the BANDSINTOWN Widget embedded on his website.

PARAMORE gained more than 5,000 new fan contacts in a week after announcing their tour with the BANDSINTOWN Widget embedded on their website.

