Charese Fruge, Jax

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks to singer/songwriter JAX, and gets the story behind her late-summer ATLANTIC RECORDS phenomenon “Victoria’s Secret.”

Now that her music is connecting with many diverse people on many different levels, JAX said, “Every day for me feels like a different type of success. I felt it most this week when parents started sending me messages that my music has helped their child through something traumatic. But I did always know I was supposed to be on stage, and I was supposed to be a songwriter. I just didn’t know that there would be so many people that would be down to listen to my music. And that all happened over the course of the last two years.”

Every week, CHARESE FRUGE gets insights from one of the many women making it happen across our connected businesses. This week, find out about JAX. Read her story here.





« see more Net News