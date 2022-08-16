R. Kelly (Photo: S White / Shutterstock.com)

Fourteen years after R. KELLY was acquitted of child pornography charges in ILLINOIS, he is back in CHICAGO, his hometown, to face more federal charges involving tapes and victims from the previous state trial. The 12-person jury has been chosen and the trial is expected to start today.

KELLY, convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges at a BROOKLYN federal trial in SEPTEMBER, was sentenced to 30 years in prison. The disgraces singer will now face charges at the CHICAGO federal trial that he sexually abused five minors in the late '90s and created multiple explicit videos with four of them.

Prosecutors are expected to show tapes of child pornography allegedly involving KELLY having sex with underage girls. The public and media will not be permitted to view the tapes, as they are considered contraband, but jurors will.

U.S. District Judge HARRY LEINENWEBER has cross-examined nearly 100 prospective jurors for the trial beginning MONDAY, and finished selecting a jury yesterday with opening arguments starting as early as yesterday afternoon.

