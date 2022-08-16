New Series

CMT has launched a new digital series, CMT STAGES, featuring headlining artists reflecting on their career highlights, most iconic songs and musical influences. The series kicked off YESTERDAY (8/16) with RCA NASHVILLE’s CHRIS YOUNG. Watch the premiere episode here.

The series will be available on CMT’s socials, including YOUTUBE and FACEBOOK, and also had a broadcast premiere YESTERDAY, airing on CMT MUSIC and CMT’s PLUTO TV channel, with individual performances featured on CMT as well.

YOUNG’s episode was shot on location in his hometown of MURFREESBOTO, TN, at the CHRIS YOUNG CAFE on the campus of his alma mater, MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY. It features performances of his hits “Gettin’ You Home,” “I’m Coming Over” and “Famous Friends.” Among the stories he shares is one about an infection early in his career that interrupted his tour with BRAD PAISLEY and nearly claimed his life. He also speaks about his time on the reality competition “NASHVILLE STAR.”

