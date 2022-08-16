Making Staffing Changes

YESTERDAY, (NET NEWS 8/16), AUDACY launched a round of RIF's nationwide as the company is facing delisting by the NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE. Cost-cutting measures were imminent, and rumors of company-wide layoffs have been prevalent in the last week and became a reality.

An official spokesperson for AUDACY told ALL ACCESS, "Over the past few years, AUDACY has been on a transformational journey, investing in our capabilities to serve our listeners and customers and accelerate our growth through a number of strategic acquisitions, enhancements to our platform, and the addition of hundreds of team members to our workforce. We remain committed to this exciting transformation which has made us a much stronger organization, but in light of current macroeconomic headwinds, like so many other companies, we have been proactively taking actions to mitigate against the impact of any downturn. These include evaluating budgets, reducing expenses, and also reducing our workforce."

ALL ACCESS has confirmed that those being laid off so far include the following from YESTERDAY (8/16):

DAVE O'BRIEN: Mornings at Classic Rock KQMT (99.5 THE MOUNTAIN)/DENVER since 2019. He can be reached dobrien131@msn.com or (317) 429-6171.

JOHN FISHER: Mornings at AC KSWD (94.1 THE SOUND)/SEATTLE since 2018. He can be reached at heyjohnfisher@gmail.com or (206) 650-0167.

LANCE HILDEBRAND, morning, and afternoon traffic Hot AC KYKY (Y98)/ST. LOUIS is reachable at (314) 220-8278 or lance.hildebrand@gmail.com. LANCE had been with the cluster since 1980.

STEL PONTIKES, PD Christian KEZK HD3 (THE SPIRIT 102.5))/ST. LOUIS, and overnights on KEZK and KYKY and a veteran of the cluster since 1978, can be found at (314) 640-5727 or punpickle@mindspring.com.

LINDSEY BROWN: Co-Host, PLAYMAKERS Afternoon Show KXST/LAS VEGAS. She can be reached at 612-978-3005.

JOHN Z: News -Talk KJCE-A/AUSTIN's Producer/Public Affairs Director and On Air at Sister station AC KKMJ (Majic 99.5). He can be reached at @johnmzenor@gmail.com or (512) 921-7899.

If you have information about someone who has lost their job during the AUDACY RIF, please report the information to ALL ACCESS by clicking here.

