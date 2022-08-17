Bender

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KJEB (95.7 THE JET)/SEATTLE morning host BENDER has been appointed Chair of SEATTLE CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL's Corporate Leadership Council. BENDER has been a member of the hospital's Corporate Leadership Council since it was started in 2001.

Since 2001, SEATTLE CHILDREN'S Corporate Leadership Council has raised over $90 million to support children and their families. BENDER has raised nearly $17 million of that total through his annual BENDER'S ONE BIG GIVE FOR SEATTLE CHILDREN'S RADIOTHON. In DECEMBER, the event will mark it's 20th anniversary.

SEATTLE CHILDREN's Chief Development Officer DONDI CUPP commented, "The entire SEATTLE CHILDREN'S community is thrilled that BENDER has agreed to chair the SEATTLE CHILDREN'S Corporate Leadership Council. The Council includes more than 50 corporate partners who work together to raise critical funds to support SEATTLE CHILDREN'S mission through promotional events and activities. We are grateful for BENDER's generosity and service and we look forward to our ongoing philanthropic partnership."

BENDER added, "I'm extremely fortunate to work with some very smart and very passionate people who are always looking for a way to make the lives of these kids their top priority. I'm honored to assume the role of Chair and to continue the Council's success."

"Passing Of The Gavel": (L-R) Dondi Cupp, Bender, outgoing Chair, Safeway Dir./Public Affairs Sara Osborne

« see more Net News