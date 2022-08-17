Moving To 560

The MIAMI HEAT and AUDACY have inked an extension to their radio broadcasting rights deal that will move most regular season games and all postseason games from their former home, Sports WAXY-A (790 THE TICKET) to sister Sports WQAM-A, which served as the team's flagship for their first five years in the NBA and last aired the HEAT in 1993. Games bumped from WQAM by MIAMI DOLPHINS and UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI football will air on THE TICKET.

“We are thrilled to announce the continuation of our fantastic and long-standing affiliation with the AUDACY station groups here in MIAMI,” said HEAT Broadcasting VP/Exec. Dir. TED BALLARD. “For more than a decade, they have provided HEAT basketball fans with an unparalleled home and incredible support for our championship-level product. We now look forward to a new era in this relationship where we can take advantage of the programming power of the premiere sports radio presence in SOUTH FLORIDA."

“We’re excited to extend our longstanding broadcasting partnership with the MIAMI HEAT and bring the team back to WQAM for the first time in nearly three decades,” added AUDACY SOUTH FLORIDA Regional Pres./Market Mgr. CLAUDIA MENEGUS. “The HEAT is one of the premier franchises in the NBA today, and we’re proud to continue to deliver year-long coverage to its loyal fanbase.”

« see more Net News