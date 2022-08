Robert Plant Is 74 Saturday (Photo: Sterling Munksgard / Shutterstock.com)

Happy Birthday wishes on FRIDAY (8/19) to MANAGEMENT STRATEGIES’ MIKE GLICKENHAUS, former MUSIC CHOICE's JOSEFA PAGANUZZI, iHEARTMEDIAL/SAN DIEGO's CATHY DEARY, KHLR/LITTLE ROCK’s ASHLEY KING, METRO/HOUSTON’s FRED HELLER, TRIPLE TIGER RECORDS’ DIANE LOCKNER, SCHAEFRADIO.COM’s MIKE SCHAEFER, WENDY TEMPLETON VOICE IMAGING's WENDY TEMPLETON, WDNL/DANVILLE PD CAROL WADE, former KVIB/PHOENIX's “DIAMOND BOY” LUIS TORRES, WPEI/PORTLAND, ME PD BUZZ BRADLEY, WRIF/DETROIT’s MICHAEL GAGLIANO, CUMULUS VP/Ratings And Research DR. ED COHEN, RCA Southwest Regional Promotion Mgr. SOPHIE GOVEIA, RCS’ DREW BENNETT, and to WGZB-WMJM/LOUISVILLE APD MATTHEW “12” BROWN.

Doing the Birthday boogie on SATURDAY (8/20), REPUBLIC RECORDS CEO/Pres. MONTE LIPMAN, consultant RANDY LANE, former AUDACY Regional Brand Manager, Alternative BRYCE SEGALL, retired BONNEVILLE/SAN FRANCISCO Market Mgr. CARL GARDNER, WPHT/PHILADELPHIA's MARIAN MCADAM, SIRIUSXM's TONYA BIRD-WILSON, TYLER MEDIA/OKLAHOMA CITY OM/PD KEVIN CHRISTOPHER, BIG SHOE STU-DIOS' STU EVANS, MEDIATRACKS’ POLLY HANSEN, former FOOTHILLS RADIO GROUP/LENOIR, NC OM BRENT HENSLEE, former WONE/AKRON PD JOHN STEWART, POLLACK MEDIA’s JIM KERR, WNNK/HARRISBURG MD DENNY LOGAN, KISV/BAKERSFIELD’s RANDY RICHARDS, CASH BY CREATIVE's BOB CASE, MAVERICK MEDIA/LIMA, OH OM BILL MCADAMS, iHEARTMEDIA/ORLANDO VP/Branding and WXXL-WMGF/ORLANDO PD BRIAN MACK, KOIT/SAN FRANCISCO’s FRESKA, and WVBO-WNAM-A/APPLETON-OSHKOSH, WI's DAN MARKUS.

Celebrating Birthdays on SUNDAY (8/21), COLUMBIA SVP/Pop Promotion BRADY BEDARD, iHEARTMEDIA President/Programming Operations JON ZELLNER, former KQGO/MINNEAPOLIS PD/MD CHRISTY TAYLOR, KGLK/HOUSTON APD PAUL CHRISTY, BELL MEDIA Head of Radio Content, Strategy, and iHeartRadio ROB FARINA, THE MOXI GROUP’s DEEDEE KEARNEY, KFYV/OXNARD-VENTURA MD KATRINA MALDONADO, KLIF-A/DALLAS' KURT GILCHRIST, MH MEDIA's MICHAEL HUGHES, WGOW/CHATTANOOGA PD BILL LOCKHART, MEDIABASE/PREMIERE'S JOSH MEDLOCK, 17 MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT's JOHN NAGARA, BROADWAY'S BIGGEST HITS Pres. BUD WILKINSON, L.A. LLOYD'S ROCK 30 host L.A. LLOYD HOCUTT, former KMGI/POCATELLO, ID PD RICH ALLEN, DIS COMPANY Pres. DAVID SALIDOR, former KSFT/SIOUX CITY APD PAUL STONE, RESULTS RADIO/YUBA CITY-SUTTER OM CHRIS REY CAROTHERS, BEASLEY/PHILADELPHIA’s MARISA MAGNATTA, WNDX/INDIANAPOLIS PD STEVEN LEWIS, WRRV/POUGHKEEPSIE-HUDSON VALLEY’s TAYLOR DICKSON, RISER HOUSE Sr. Dir./Promotion ROGER FREGOSO, and WARNER RECORDS’ RON STEWART.

Happy Birthday wishes on MONDAY (8/22) to AUDACY/HOUSTON SVP/Market Mgr. SARAH FRAZIER, RCA West Coast Regional Promotion Manager MICHELE LANDRY, former ALL ACCESS' ANNEKE LONG, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/LUBBOCK Brand Mgr. LANCE BALLANCE, SHANACHIE ENTERTAINMENT’s MARV MACK, former WGTY/FLINT PD COYOTE COLLINS, WARNER RECORDS/NASHVILLE's MARK NIEDERHAUSER, former KGGI/RVERSIDE's ODM, former WARNER BROS.' LINDA WALSH, WVBB/FT. WAYNE's KEITH HARRIS, CUMULUS/HARRISBURG, PA OM JOHN O'DEA, KWTO/SPRINGFIELD, MO OM/PD TOM LADD, SIRIUSXM's BILLY ZERO, WZPL-WXNT/INDIANAPOLIS' GREG BROWNING, BULLSEYE MARKETING Pres. JOHN HART, KMVA/PHOENIX's NINA D., BIG LOUD Dir./National Promotion TYLER WAUGH, KUDL/SACRAMENTO’s GAVIN FERGUSON, WHQC/CHARLOTTE’s MIGUEL FULLER, ADAMS RADIO/FT. WAYNE VP/GM KEVIN MUSSELMAN, BINNIE MEDIA Pres. MASSIMO ROSATI, and to WKSM/FT. WALTON BEACH-DESTIN PD DAVE ROSSI.

