New Network

SPENCER BROWN and CHARLES STEINHAUER's GEMINI XIII and author JANE GREEN have launched a new podcast network, EMERALD AUDIO, emphasizing female storytelling. The first podcast to be released under the EMERALD banner is GREEN's "RAINBOW GIRL," based on characters in her book "Sister Stardust"; the second will be "THE KEY OF LOVE," from author JENNA BLUM.

GREEN said, “In today’s world, there are so many more ways for people to tell their stories outside of traditional publishing. To be focused on female-driven stories in the podcast medium is the most exhilarating thing I have worked on in years. Fiction, particularly female-driven fiction, is at the very beginning of its growth in that area, and there are so many opportunities for strong, powerful stories aimed at women. I couldn’t be more honored, and excited to work with SPENCER, CHARLES and the entire team at GEMINI XIII.”

CEO BROWN said, “We believe that media companies with a clear niche focus are the best way to reach targeted audiences. EMERALD AUDIO will build upon JANE’s success in the publishing world and create narrative fiction stories that will entertain listeners around the world. We are excited that JENNA BLUM will be writing EMERALD's second release and look forward to adding other talented authors to our platform.”

« see more Net News