Godwin Tom

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING has opened a new office in LAGOS, NIGERIA, with iMANAGE AFRICA talent agency CEO GODWIN TOM as Managing Director, reporting to President, International GUY HENDERSON.

TOM said, “I am honoured and humbled by the opportunity to work for the No. 1 music publisher in the world. AFRICA has so much talent, culture and uniqueness to share with the rest of the world and I am excited to be a part of the incredible global network of teams that will help build a home for AFRICA’s best songwriters.”

HENDERSON said, “It is a real pleasure to be able to announce the appointment of GODWIN TOM as the Managing Director of our start-up company in NIGERIA. As SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING enters WEST AFRICA, GODWIN’s wealth of experience and knowledge of the market, as well as his background in music industry education make him the perfect leader for our business. Together with our talented team in SOUTH AFRICA, SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING looks forward to an ongoing acceleration in its global African footprint.”

