Kennedy

Veteran NASHVILLE music publishing and record label executive SHELBY KENNEDY has joined ONERPM as its new Dir./A&R for NASHVILLE. KENNEDY, also a songwriter, has held writer/publisher relations roles at both ASCAP and BMI. He also previously was Dir./A&R for DISNEY’s LYRIC STREET RECORDS and VP/Entertainment Relations at TUNECORE, a role he held six years. He will report to TIM WIPPERMAN, Managing Dir. for ONERPM’s NASHVILLE office.

WIPPERMAN said of the appointment, “SHELBY brings a wonderful depth of experience to our seasoned and growing staff in NASHVILLE. ONERPM is focused on human service and transparent technology across all genres of music in this office and worldwide.”

“I’m excited to join the ONEPM family because it offers unique and distinguishable abilities to artists and labels,” said KENNEDY. “For the love of music and its business, I’m fortunate to play a role in a company where limitations aren’t a challenge.”

