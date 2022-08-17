Audible Deal

Podcast producer AT WILL MEDIA has signed a multi-project slate deal with AUDIBLE. The parties have worked together on the scripted fiction podcast SORRY CHARLIE MILLER in 2021 and previously announced a second show, a singing competition called BREAKTHROUGH featuring THE CHAINSMOKERS; the third project, first under the new slate deal, will be a scripted podcast, KOZ, based on the true story of an undercover agent for the BUREAU OF ALCOHOL, TOBACCO AND FIREARMS who infiltrated biker gangs. The show will mix interviews with the real DARRIN KOZLOWSKI and dramatizations starring TAYLOR KITSCH, KATE MARA, XANDER BERKELEY, and CHRIS DIAMANTOPOULOS. Two more projects are in development, an untitled news trivia show and a scripted thriller, POSSESSION.

AT WILL Founder/CEO WILL MALNATI said, “We are so excited to link arms with AUDIBLE on this exciting new collaboration. Their successful track record of creating ambitious content of the highest quality and their commitment to giving creators the ability to create couldn’t be more aligned with our philosophy at AT WILL MEDIA.”

“At AUDIBLE we strive to create genre and format bending content; breaking the existing templates to develop truly creative projects that tell stories in new and often experimental ways. We are excited to have joined forces with AT WILL MEDIA to bring such a varied slate of new projects to our listeners,” said AUDIBLE Head of Content Acquisition & Development PAT SHAH. “Their creativity knows no bounds and we are excited to bring such imaginative and unique audio storytelling to our listeners. From a never-been-done-before singing competition show to a unique drama series that innovatively mixes actors’ portrayals with real interviews; from comedy to drama and thriller to competition, listeners will be delighted by everything we have to come.”

« see more Net News