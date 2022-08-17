Continues This Weekend

The second full weekend of BAJA BEACH FEST 2022 in ROSARITO BEACH, MEXICO is scheduled to proceed as planned despite publicized disturbances in the NORTH BAJA CALIFORNIA communities of TIJUANA, ROSARITO, ENSENADA, MEXICALI, and TECATE.

The first weekend of the two-weekend Latin and Reggaeton festival was held on AUGUST 12-14 and the festival wraps up AUGUST 19-21. The festival features DADDY YANKEE, BANDA MS, WISIN Y YANDEL, MALUMA, ANUEL AA, FARRUKO, JHAY CORTEZ, and more.

NBC O&O KNSD-TV (NBC7)/SAN DIEGO has more.

« see more Net News