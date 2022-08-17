Lineup Revealed

As part of its new partnership with CITY WINERY NASHVILLE (NET NEWS 7/22), CMT has revealed the lineup for its second upcoming “Next Women Of Country” showcase, taking place at the venue on SEPTEMBER 28th at 7:30p (CT).

CMT SVP/Music & Talent LESLIE FRAM and artist RISSI PALMER will host the show, featuring in the round performances from ASHLAND CRAFT, BRITTNEY SPENCER, CHAPEL HART, HARPER GRAE, MADELINE EDWARDS, MORGAN WADE, RENEE BLAIR and PALMER

Find tickets here.

