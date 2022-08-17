-
CMT Sets Lineup For ‘Next Women Of Country’ Show On September 28th
by Phyllis Stark
August 17, 2022 at 8:30 AM (PT)
As part of its new partnership with CITY WINERY NASHVILLE (NET NEWS 7/22), CMT has revealed the lineup for its second upcoming “Next Women Of Country” showcase, taking place at the venue on SEPTEMBER 28th at 7:30p (CT).
CMT SVP/Music & Talent LESLIE FRAM and artist RISSI PALMER will host the show, featuring in the round performances from ASHLAND CRAFT, BRITTNEY SPENCER, CHAPEL HART, HARPER GRAE, MADELINE EDWARDS, MORGAN WADE, RENEE BLAIR and PALMER
