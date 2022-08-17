Quaid (Photo: Ron Adar / Shutterstock.com)

Actor JACK QUAID ("THE BOYS," "THE HUNGER GAMES," "VINYL"), son of DENNIS QUAID and MEG RYAN, will star in a new scripted podcast for ECHOVERSE based on the MIKE MIGNOLA and THOMAS SNIEGOSKI novel “GRIM DEATH & BILL THE ELECTROCUTED CRIMINAL.” The authors have adapted their book for the podcast.

ECHOVERSE Pres. MARK STERN said, ”MIKE and TOM have turned their quirky and imaginative novel into a superlative audio drama that we’re excited to put into production. I can’t think of a better actor to take on the role of Bentley than JACK QUAID.”

