MSBC 34 Kicks Off Today

TALENTMASTERS' 34th Annual MORNING SHOW BOOT CAMP kicks off today at the SWISSOTEL in CHICAGO.

The sessions kick off with the 2022 edition of the annual Talent Survey conducted by JACOBS MEDIA and presented by FRED JACOBS, followed by Social Media Master Class - The New Rules Of Engagement, moderated by BESA GORDON, and featuring CHRIS CRUISE, MIGUEL & HOLLY, E WHITE, CRYSTAL ROSAS & ASHLEE YOUNG.

The sessions will then tackle Taking Your Show From The Speaker To The Screen, moderated by SHAWN TEMPESTA and featuring CARLA MARIE & ANTHONY, NICK STEELE, KYLE KING & KEVIN ROLSTON. Followed by Diversity: Radio's Widening Path To Success, moderted by DEDE MCGUIRE, featuring FRANK SKI, DANA CORTEZ, KENNY SMOOV, EDGAR “SHOBOY” SOTELO and TINO COCHINO.

During a lunch time presentation, DEDE MCGUIRE will present PATTY STEELE with this year's MENTORING & INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO/MORNING SHOW BOOT CAMP AIRBLAZER AWARD. MCGUIRE was the 2021 recipient. And immediately following, COREY DYLAN will take on the Women's forum Rising To The Top, featuring FALEN, LAUREN, NINA HIJIAN, EVENLYN ERIVES, and ACTHE PLUG.

To round out the afternoon, the Producers Forum: The Right Steps In Producing Great Producers will feature CHRIS MARTINEZ, MERCEDES MARTINEZ & STEPH SIDELA, ERIC ROWE, DAVE RYAN & JENNIFER LUTTENBERGER, moderated by DANNY VIGIL. And Masters Of The Morning 8, led by iHEART's Talent Chief DENNIS CLARK, will include ANGELA YEE, THEA MITCHEM, MOJO, TONY TRAVATTO, and ENRIQUE SANTOS.

TRACY JOHNSON will moderate a panel with R DUB!, CHET BUCHANAN, KRISTIN KLINGSHIRN, MIKE MARINO and PAIGE NIENABER, Genius New Ways Of Self-Promotion, followed by the final session of the day, the annual Battle of the Bits 34, led by PAUL CASTRONOVO with judges NICK ADAMS, SPECIAL K, STEVE KRAMER, and AUDREY DRAKE.

Day two kicks off FRIDAY morning at 9a (CT), with The Urgency Of Branding, an exclusive presentation by COLEMAN INSIGHTS.

