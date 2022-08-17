McMahon (Photo Credit: Lindsey Byrnes)

Veteran indie-pop singer-songwriter-pianist ANDREW MCMAHON IN THE WILDERNESS has signed with NETTWERK and C3 MANAGEMENT.

NETTWERK VP/A&R SAMEER SADHU said, "ANDREW’s music is timeless. We are proud to be his partner as he embarks on another evolution of his career.”

“C3 is proud to be representing ANDREW MCMAHON,” added C3's MORGAN YOUNG. "He is a true career artist and a fantastic fit with what we do well. It’s going to be a great ride."

MCMAHON released his new single "Stars" TODAY on his new label home.

