Now With WMG's Interval Presents

The "HOLDING COURT WITH EBONI K. WILLIAMS" podcast is joining the roster of WARNER MUSIC GROUP's new in-house podcast network INTERVAL PRESENTS. The show launches its second season on AUGUST 31st.

“We’re thrilled to welcome HOLDING COURT into the Interval Presents family and are looking forward to helping EBONI and (co-host) DUSTIN (ROSS) build on its success,” said INTERVAL PRESENTS GM ALLAN COYE. “EBONI and DUSTIN bring an incredibly fresh perspective to trending conversations about culturally-relevant news and court cases. The show is a perfect mix of thought-provoking analysis and entertaining commentary, which we are confident will excite and engage audiences.”

“Under our partnership with INTERVAL PRESENTS, HOLDING COURT will continue doing what we do best while also elevating in new and exciting ways,” said WILLIAMS. “The network supports and aligns with our passion for breaking down trending pop culture news for a diverse audience. We can’t wait to bring more timely, raw, and wholly unique conversations to both new and existing listeners.”

