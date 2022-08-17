DePetro

BOUCHARD BROADCASTING News-Talk WNRI-A-W260DC/WOONSOCKET, RI host JOHN DEPETRO was arrested for trespassing TUESDAY night (8/16) while streaming a FACEBOOK LIVE video outside a home connected to the case of a missing woman in WARWICK, RI. DEPETRO, who has been investigating the disappearance of CHARLOTTE LESTER, missing since MAY, is scheduled for a SEPTEMBER 1st court date on the trespassing charge.

DEPETRO told STANDARD MEDIA ABC affiliate WLNE-TV (ABC6)/NEW BEDFORD-PROVIDENCE, “We can continue to search for answers into the disappearance of CHARLOTTE LESTER. We will offer a vigorous courtroom defense and I expect to be fully exonerated at trial where we will call the owner of the home to the stand.” In a video posted online, DEPETRO said that he will plead not guilty.

