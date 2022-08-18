Northward Expansion

LIBSYN, fresh from moving into the European market with its acquisition of JULEP (NET NEWS 8/16), is moving into Canadian territory as well, expanding north with the hiring of BOB KANE as Country Manager for CANADA and signing longtime sports talker BOB MCCOWN's podcast and the SONAR NETWORK podcast company to ad sales deals with its ADVERTISECAST division.

“Our expansion into CANADA marks an important step in our global growth strategy,” said LIBSYN CEO BRAD TIRPAK. “With podcast listenership at its highest level yet in CANADA and advertisers following suit to embrace the medium, we look forward to helping the full spectrum of Canadian podcasters by expanding access to both our industry-leading hosting and monetization tools and ADVERTISECAST marketplace that links creators to advertisers.”

