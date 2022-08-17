August 24th

The latest episode of COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS (CRB) monthly “CRS360” webinar series will offer a sneak peek at next year’s COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR. The webinar, set for WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24th at 1p (CT), will feature CRS ’23 Agenda Chair JOEY TACK and Vice Chair BRENT MICHAELS sharing details of next winter’s event, alongside WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE’s TIM FOISSET, BIG MACHINE RECORDS’ CLAY HUNNICUTT and CRB Executive Dir. RJ CURTIS.

A webinar preview promises “special surprise guests” as well. Register here.

Said CURTIS, “The CRS board and Agenda Committee have been working together since the spring, and we’re excited to share what is being planned for CRS 2023. On the eve of early bird registration opening, the AUGUST episode of CRS360 will offer a sneak peek at sessions, speakers, research, panel concepts, and more. The CRB motto is ‘Learn. Connect. Advance.’ CRS 2023 will provide attendees with all this and more, at a critical time for our format and the music industry.”

CRS ’23 is set for MARCH 13-15 AT THE OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL. Early bird registration opens on AUGUST 25th.

