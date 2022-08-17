Top 50

EDISON RESEARCH's ranking of the top 50 podcasts in the U.S. for second quarter 2022 is again topped by SPOTIFY's "THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE," followed by "CRIME JUNKIE," "THE DAILY," "THIS AMERICAN LIFE," "MY FAVORITE MURDER," "STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW," "THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW," "CALL HER DADDY," "MORBID: A TRUE CRIME PODCAST," and "OFFICE LADIES."

