Rosco On The Radio

Longtime LISTEN UP Y’ALL MEDIA Country WQNZ (95 COUNTRY)/NATCHEZ, MS morning host DAVE “ROSCO ON THE RADIO” KIMBRO died on SUNDAY, AUGUST 14th at the age of 67, following a short illness with cancer.

KIMBRO began his radio career in the market at the age of 15, working at WNAY as well as WQNZ. He later went on to work in the JACKSON, MS market at WJDX (where he used the on-air name DAVE DOLOROSO) and, later, to WTYX (94TYX). He returned to NATCHEZ in 1990, and continued working until recently.

A press release from LISTEN UP Y’ALL MEDIA Pres./CEO MARGARET PERKINS said KIMBRO “was instrumental in raising [an] unprecedented amount of money for hurricane, flood and tornado victims. His extensive community service over the years made him the ultimate, cherished radio guy. He was named the NATCHEZ-ADAMS COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ‘Natchezian Man of the Year’ in 2018. ROSCO was also a fabulous DJ and literally the Life of many parties for weddings, local events, etc. ROSCO gave us his best for 32 years!”

