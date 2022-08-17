Twain in her guest role (Photo: FOX)

As the publicity builds for FOX ENTERTAINMENT’s new, Country music-themed drama series “Monarch,” the show revealed TODAY (8/17) that guests on the first season will include real-life Country stars SHANIA TWAIN, MARTINA McBRIDE, LITTLE BIG TOWN and TANYA TUCKER. As previously reported, the regular cast includes another real Country star, TRACE ADKINS, who heads the ensemble alongside SUSAN SARANDON and ANNA FRIEL.

The show follows the fictional ROMANS family, known as "the first family of Country music." It will debut as a two-night event on FOX beginning on SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11th following the "FOX NFL" doubleheader. The next episode will air on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20th in what will be the show's regular time period at 9p (ET/PT).

Watch a new trailer that features season one’s musical guest stars here.

