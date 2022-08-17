Retiring After 43 Years

After 43 years on air in the morning with CCB MEDIA AC WOCN (Ocean 1047)/CAPE COD morning host DAVE READ announced he’s retiring. READ began on WQRC (99.9) on CAPE COD in 1979 before moving to WOCN.

CCB MEDIA’s GM BRIAN BARTH said, “DAVE and I have worked together for a decade and knew his retirement time was near as we entered 2022. DAVE is a family man and it is understandable he wants to spend more time with them. I want to thank DAVE for his dedication, his passion, and his professionalism over my time here. His guidance and desire to help find a new morning show host was critical for us and our listeners. For that guidance, we are thankful.”

READ said, ““Radio has been a passion of mine, starting back in college. And now, after 43 years, it’s time for me to commit more time to my family and friends. Informing and entertaining the CAPE has been the highlight of my professional life and I will miss it. Our listeners, and my colleagues and friends will always hold a special place in my heart.”

CCB MEDIA announced that JOHN WILLIS will be replacing READ as morning host. WILLIS said, “I am excited to be joining CCB MEDIA as the man behind the mic for OCEAN 104.7 mornings. For over four decades, Dave brought a great spirit, warm attitude, and a calming, informative voice to help you start your day. He was there for the good times, helped you through the tough times, and leaves a legacy his listeners truly cherish. It’s been my lifelong dream to inform and entertain CAPE COD. Hosting mornings on OCEAN 104.7 is the perfect opportunity, and I look forward to connecting with listeners, clients, and the CAPE community.”

« see more Net News