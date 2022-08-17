Mastrianni (Photo: Jessica Crans)

LISA MASTRIANNI joins BBR MUSIC GROUP’s WHEELHOUSE RECORDS as Dir./Midwest/Southeast Promotion, reporting to VP KEN TUCKER. She succeeds CAITLYN GORDON, who segued to BBR’s Dir./Marketing in APRIL (NET NEWS 4/28).

MASTRIANNI most recently was Dir./Regional Promotion at MONUMENT RECORDS until her departure in MAY (NET NEWS 5/9). Previous career stops include RISER HOUSE, where she was the Northeast rep, and earlier stints on the Pop/Rock side with CAPITOL RECORDS, WARNER BROS. and INTERSCOPE RECORDS.

TUCKER said, “LISA is a seasoned veteran with an enthusiasm, work ethic and professionalism that instantly elevates our team. It takes a special person to be part of Team WHEELHOUSE, and LISA is the perfect fit.”

She is already on the job, and can be reached here, or at (415) 902-9400.

« see more Net News