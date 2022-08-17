Hamamura, Adulaimi

ONErpm has hired industry vet ALLISON HAMAMURA as GM/L.A. and VP/A&R, while promoting JOSEPH ADULAIMI to VP/A&R.

HAMAMURA will oversee the L.A. office and acquisition of new business while supporting the growth of ONErpm’s artist services and development, reporting to Founder/CEO EMMANUEL ZUNZ. ADULAIMI's most recent signings include CHRI$TIAN GATE$, ELOHIM, JOHAN LENOX, LION BABE, PLVTINUM and SMALLPOOLS.

HAMAMURA joins ONErpm with extensive managerial, creative, and operational experience. Most recently, she was GM of ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT, where she was responsible for recorded music and publishing for BLUESTONE, TIMBALAND’s joint venture with the company. Prior to that, she spent a decade at HOLLYWOOD RECORDS as VP/A&R, working with GRACE POTTER, JESSE McCARTNEY and RAVEN SYMONE. HAMAMURA was also GM at MERCURY RECORDS, where she worked with MORRISSEY, HANDON, THE MIGHTY MIGHTY BOSSTONES and CHUCK D, among others.

Commented HAMAMURA, “ONErpm is poised for continued growth and I look forward to leading the team in LOS ANGELES. I'm grateful for the opportunity to be a part of such an innovative company leading change in the industry and to focus on working alongside creators to develop their careers.”

Added ONErpm's ZUNZ, “ALLISON is a talented and experienced executive with the entrepreneurial skills and creative vision needed to lead our team in LOS ANGELES. We are thrilled to welcome her to ONErpm.”

