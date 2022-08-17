Turck

MEGAPHONE Co-Founder and former SPOTIFY Head of MEGAPHONE Publisher Solutions MATT TURCK has joined ADLARGE as Head of Podcast Growth and Strategy. TURCK was previously Publisher of SLATE and THIS OLD HOUSE and Associate Publisher of TIME magazine.

“Partnering with (ADLARGE Co-CEO) CATHY (CSUKAS) and the ADLARGE team for many years, I’ve gained enormous respect for their leadership in podcasting,” said TURCK. “Now, I’m thrilled to be in a position to help ADLARGE continue to shape the industry.”

CSUKAS said, “MATT brings an abundance of experience and expertise to the ADLARGE team. With the speed at which the marketplace continues to move, it’s wonderful to have him on board to help us continue our expansion as well as provide exceptional service and products to the industry.”

