Comes To Hong Kong

LIVE NATION is introducing its artist discovery platform ONES TO WATCH to HONG KONG after bringing it to AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND and CHINA.

ONES TO WATCH HONG KONG showcases the talent of emerging local musicians across the nation. The platform serves as a destination for musicians to connect with fans and kickstart their professional careers with the support of LIVE NATION’s global network.

First launched in the U.S. in 2017, ONES TO WATCH introduces new artists and their music to fans globally, and includes exclusive interviews, playlists, live performances, and other creative music content. It has played an important part in kick-starting the careers for HALSEY, DUA LIPA, LANY and YUNGBLUD.

LIVE NATION HONG KONG Managing Director JOANNA YUEN commented, "LIVE NATION is committed to supporting emerging local artists, bringing the best new talent to HONG KONG music fans. The ONES TO WATCH program plays an important role by providing a platform that focuses on the professional development of homegrown acts, providing them with new audiences and launching them on to an international stage.”

ONES TO WATCH HONG KONG hosted its first live showcase event at the inaugural 852FES AWAKEN FESTIVAL, combining music, culture, lifestyle, design and art. The three-day festival was held at the ASIAWORLD EXPO on AUGUST 12th-14th.

The collaboration stage featured emerging domestic acts, including NG LAM FUNG, CHANKA, LOWA, CATH WONG, JAMIE, MICHAEL C. and LIL' ASHES. The program provided these emerging artists an opportunity to showcase their talent to local music lovers. The program will continue to work with up-and-coming local talent to encourage career growth and fan connection.

« see more Net News