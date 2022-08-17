Barrett

Former McKENZIE RIVER BROADCASTING Country KKNU (NEW COUNTRY 93)/EUGENE, OR morning host BILL BARRETT has entered hospice care, according to a post on the station's FACEBOOK page. BARRETT was inducted into the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME in 2018 alongside his then co-hosts TIM FOX and TRACY BERRY, who continued the show following BARRETT's retirement early last year (NET NEWS 1/7/21).

The post, authored by FOX and BERRY, reads, "Dear KKNU radio family and EUGENE broadcasting community, we bring you sad news. This beautiful thing called life comes with a catch, at some point it draws to an end. It is with an immensely heavy heart that we share the news that our dearest BILL BARRETT is nearing the end of his time. Cancer has come calling, and the battle is lost. But his overwhelming love for his dear family, and all of you who have supported him in his 45 years of morning radio in EUGENE are sustaining him in his final days."

The post continues, "We knew you had to know. We knew you would need an outlet for your love and admiration of this exemplary human and his lovely family. We know that if he had the strength, it he would humbly thank each and every one of in person for the many years of love and support. But that’s not possible. So, if you are moved to do so, pour your love, memories and pictures in the comments below. Give BILL this final warm gift and share the love he brought to so many. We promise to show BILL as many of your well-wishes as we can."

After radio stops in LARAMIE, WY and SAN JOSE, CA, BARRETT moved to EUGENE in 1976 and began hosting a morning show there in 1981. He joined KKNU in 1997. At the time of his retirement, BARRETT said he planned to travel, and spend more time with his 11 children and a growing number of grandchildren.

« see more Net News