Ayala

AUDACY Top 40/Rhythmic KDGS (POWER 93.5)/WICHITA morning co-host CARLA AYALA has moved to afternoons. AYALA had been paired with PD/morning host GREG WILLIAMS since coming to KDGS in 2017. Prior to that, AYALA had been at KKGQ (Q92) from 2015 to 2017.

KDGS (POWER 93.5) has begun the search for AYALA's successor to pair with WILLIAMS. Get more information and apply here.

« see more Net News