"The Soundtrack Of Our Lives." Sounds like a cliche' right? Well, after the stress of summer vacation coverage, back to school, and the onset of more layoffs of our colleagues in the industry we love, MC MEDIA's CHARESE FRUGE' takes a moment to use "The Bigger Picture" to offer a little relief this week. It's true that certain songs can bring back amazing memories in our lives and make us feel like we are experiencing deja vu. CHARESE shares a few of hers with you that bring back memories of family vacations, Sandy and Danny, and Kiefer Sutherland. Click here to read more.

« see more Net News