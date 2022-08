A$AP Rocky (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

On WEDNESDAY (8/17), Hip Hop artist A$AP ROCKY appeared in a LOS ANGELES courtroom and pleaded not guilty on two charges of felony assault with a firearm. The 33-year-old ROCKY is accused of shooting at a man in NOVEMBER 2021 in HOLLYWOOD. The victim suffered minor injuries in the incident.

ROCKY's next court appearance is set for NOVEMBER 2.

