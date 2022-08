Lopez (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

The NEW YORK POST's PAGE SIX reports that JAY SHETTY is expected to be JENNIFER LOPEZ and BEN AFFLECK's officiant at their wedding this weekend in GEORGIA. SHETTY, an author, former Hindu monk, celebrity life coach and host of the podcast, "On Purpose".

LOPEZ has appeared on SHETTY's podcast and are reportedly good friends.

PAGE SIX has more.

