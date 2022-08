Battle Over Payments

Producers and artists SWIZZ BEATZ and TIMBALAND, creators of the VERZUZ live streaming music series, have sued TRILLER. TRILLER purchased the VERZUZ webcast series from the duo in JANUARY 2021 and SWIZZ BEATZ and TIMBALAND claim that TRILLER owes them $28 million in payments.

See more on the lawsuit from the WASHINGTON POST.

« see more Net News