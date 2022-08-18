Crash

COAST RADIO GROUP Top 40 WZNF (95.3 GORILLA)/BILOXI-GULFPORT, MS PD/Afternoon Host RYAN "CRASH" SWIGER is joining CUMULUS MEDIA Top 40 WZPL/INDIANAPOLIS as MD/Afternoon Host, starting SEPTEMBER 1st. The move is a return to INDIANAPOLIS for CRASH, who hosted at crosstown RADIO ONE Top 40 WNOW (RADIONOW 100.9) in nights and afternoons.

PD JIMMY STEELE said, “CRASH rose above several qualified and talented candidates. He is seasoned, battle tested, and brings the skills both as a music director and PM drive air talent. We can’t wait to welcome CRASH to ‘ZPL and our CUMULUS INDIANAPOLIS team!”

SWIGER added, “I was fortunate to get to hone my skills at WZNF in GULFPORT for the past five and a half years. I worked alongside a great staff and learned a lot. I’m looking forward to the next chapter in my career, and excited to be a part of the team at WZPL in INDIANAPOLIS. Thanks to JIMMY STEELE, (VP/Market Mgr.) CHUCK FREDRICK and all involved at CUMULUS for providing me with this opportunity to develop my skills in the industry and learn from the terrific team at CUMULUS!”

