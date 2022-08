Town Hall On CRB Issues

Music company RESERVOIR MEDIA is holding a "virtual town hall" webinar to discuss COPYRIGHT ROYALTY BOARD issues on AUGUST 25th at 4p (ET).

The event will feature RESERVOIR CEO GOLNAR KHOSROWSHAHI and NATIONAL MUSIC PUBLISHERS ASSOCIATION Pres./CEO DAVID ISRAELITE, and will include a Q&A session.

Register here. A replay of the event will be available here.

