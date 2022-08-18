Kelly

Former longtime iHEARTMEDIA Active Rock WEBN/CINCINNATI host SEAN KELLY has joined crosstown CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Rock WOFX (92.5 THE FOX) as APD/Afternoon Host. With KELLY's arrival for 2-7p (ET) to replace longtime afternoon host JAY GILBERT, LAURA STEELE moves to 10a-2p and CARL CRUSE adds an hour to cover 7p-midnight.

PD STEVE DENT said, “I’m thrilled to have SEAN join our team! He’s a CINCINNATI native with extensive knowledge of the market, audience, and format. He brings passion, creativity, and a lot of energy to 92.5 THE FOX.”

KELLY added, “In any situation in life, you wanna have a great opportunity and great people. I’m lucky enough to have both here at THE FOX.”

