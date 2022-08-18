Labor Day Weekend Goodies

BENZTOWN is offering a free LABOR DAY WEEKEND AudioPack for all formats featuring SFX and musicbeds.

Also available is the "OLD SCHOOL 500", a free 45-hour LABOR DAY WEEKEND R&B Countdown for R&B and Rhythmic stations hosted by RICK NUHN, host of "TOP 10 NOW AND THEN."

Both are available now through THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1. Get the free BENZTOWN LABOR DAY AudioPack here. To get the OLD SCHOOL 500, reach out to MARK WILSON at mw@benztown.com.

BENZTOWN's SUSAN AKSU has more information at (818) 842-4600 or sa@benztown.com.

