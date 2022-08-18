Carey, Love, Chan (Photos: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock, Ga Fullner / Shutterstock, Debby Wong / Shutterstock)

MARIAH CAREY’s action to register the term “Queen Of CHRISTMAS” for her exclusive use has both DARLENE LOVE and ELIZABETH CHAN, both music stars in their own rights, up in arms. CHAN has filed a declaration of opposition to CAREY’s trademark, according to a report in VARIETY.

CHAN records only CHRISTMAS music and has been called “The Queen Of CHRISTMAS” in the press and media before she adopted it herself and used it for a 2021 album title. LOVE said, “Is it true that MARIAH CAREY trademarked ‘Queen Of CHRISTMAS’? What does that mean, that I can’t use that title? DAVID LETTERMAN officially declared me the Queen Of CHRISTMAS 29 years ago, a year before she released ‘All I Want For CHRISTMAS Is You,’ and at 81 years of age I’m not changing anything. I’ve been in the business for 52 years, have earned it and can still hit those notes! If MARIAH has a problem, call DAVID or my lawyer!”

TMZ reports, "No one, other than MARIAH, has petitioned for the title, but that doesn't mean she'll get it. MICHAEL JACKSON never tried to register 'King of Pop' during his lifetime, but others tried and failed, because it was so identified with MJ it would cause confusion in the marketplace. BTW, the JACKSON Estate did register the title after MJ's death and blunted efforts by others to use the same title." The site added, "MARIAH wants to use the title for fragrances, lotions, nail polish, jewelry, cups, mugs, chocolate milk, coconut water, ornaments, toys, dog clothing, masks for protection against viral infection, lingerie and sweatshirts."

