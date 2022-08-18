Cummis

PBS affiliate WLVT-TV (PBS39)/ALLENTOWN-BETHLEHEM-EASTON, PA Chief Technical Officer ANDREA CUMMIS has been re-elected as President of the SOCIETY OF BROADCAST ENGINEERS.

CUMMIS said, "My first year in office has gone by quickly, and I'm proud of what we have accomplished so far. In the coming year, I feel we can continue with the momentum we started and further the goals of the SOCIETY.”

VP TED HAND has also been re-elected to a second term; Secretary KEVIN TRUEBLOOD and Treasurer JASON ORNELLAS will be swapping jobs after being elected to each other's position. And Directors elected to two-year terms starting SEPTEMBER 29th include DAVID ANTOINE, GREG DAHL, MARK HELLER, TOM MCGINLEY, SHANE TOVEN, and FRED WILLARD, the latter three incumbents who were re-elected.

