Most music radio personalities conduct artist interviews, but consultant and talent coach JOHN SHOMBY thinks very few of them do it well. In a brand new column for ALL ACCESS, SHOMBY offers four solid recommendations on how to conduct interviews that will generate more compelling content for the station.

Those tips range from what he calls the “basics” (like making sure there’s a good cell phone connection on the artist’s end before recording the interview), to the art of really listening to the artist, and asking follow-up questions that reflect that you’re paying attention to their answers rather than just reading questions off a prepared list.

